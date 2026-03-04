Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will AI drones, robots and wearable sensors revolutionize workplace safety?

By Atieh Razavi Yekta, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of British Columbia
Christopher McLeod, Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Around 60 per cent of Canadian employees can expect their job to be transformed through artificial intelligence (AI). For many, AI will complement, rather than replace, their work. For some, it could prevent illness, injury or death.

This might look like a nurse wearing a T-shirt equipped with sensors to track her lower back posture during a hospital shift. It might be an algorithm monitoring noise levels in a steel factory, to prevent worker hearing loss. Or it could be a robotic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
