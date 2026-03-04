Warming winters are reshaping Canada’s snowpack
By Ali Nazemi, Associate Professor, Building, Civil, and Environmental Engineering, Concordia University
Snow is Canada’s hidden reservoir. Each winter, the precipitation it brings is stored not behind dams, but across mountains, forests and prairies as snowpack. When temperatures rise, that stored water melts and is released gradually, sustaining rivers, groundwater, ecosystems, agriculture and hydropower.
This seasonal storage underpins water security across much of the country. Prairie agriculture depends heavily on mountain snowpack for irrigation. The Great Lakes basin relies on snowmelt to sustain spring inflows that support navigation, ecosystems and freshwater withdrawals. Hydropower…
- Wednesday, March 4, 2026