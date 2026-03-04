Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How building with people who face barriers benefits everyone, especially during crises

By Jutta Treviranus, Director & Professor, Inclusive Design Research Centre, OCAD University
Systems designed with those who face the greatest barriers are more resilient, adaptive and stable. And in the end, they benefit everyone when the unpredictable happens.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazilian jiu-jitsu is having its #MeToo moment
~ Front lines of humor: Dark humor voices Ukrainians’ hopes for victory
~ Far from random, China’s global port network is clustering near the world’s riskiest trade routes
~ AI and 3D printing help researchers create heat- and pressure-resistant materials for aerospace and defense applications
~ With Artemis II facing delays, NASA announces big structural changes to the lunar program
~ I study why zebrafish larva prefer to circle left or right, to understand how and why human brains encode right- and left-handedness
~ When unpaid cooking, cleaning and child care get a dollar value, income inequality in the US shrinks – but the gap has grown since 1965
~ Trauma patients recover faster when medical teams know each other well, new study finds
~ Housing First helps people find permanent homes in Detroit − but HUD plans to divert funds to short-term solutions
~ Congress once fought to limit a president’s war powers − more than 50 years later, its successors are less willing to assert their authority
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter