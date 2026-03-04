Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colonialism in Africa: archaeology offers a deeper view

By Timothy Clack, Chingiz Gutseriev Fellow, University of Oxford
Shadreck Chirikure, Prof of Archaeological Science & British Academy Global Professor, University of Oxford
Colonialism has been a central part of history around the world, differing only in form over time and space. After all, whenever people have moved from one place to another, they have colonised spaces and other people or forms of life.

In Africa, colonialism has mostly been studied as something imposed from outside, for example from Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries. A recent special issue of the journal Azania sought to address…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
