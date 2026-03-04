Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teaching mathematical statistics: one lecturer’s way of testing what students understand

By Michael Johan von Maltitz, Associate Professor, Mathematical Statistics and Actuarial Science, University of the Free State
Students had to compile a portfolio and discuss it in an interview to demonstrate their understanding and ability to apply the knowledge.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazilian jiu-jitsu is having its #MeToo moment
~ Front lines of humor: Dark humor voices Ukrainians’ hopes for victory
~ Far from random, China’s global port network is clustering near the world’s riskiest trade routes
~ AI and 3D printing help researchers create heat- and pressure-resistant materials for aerospace and defense applications
~ With Artemis II facing delays, NASA announces big structural changes to the lunar program
~ I study why zebrafish larva prefer to circle left or right, to understand how and why human brains encode right- and left-handedness
~ When unpaid cooking, cleaning and child care get a dollar value, income inequality in the US shrinks – but the gap has grown since 1965
~ Trauma patients recover faster when medical teams know each other well, new study finds
~ Housing First helps people find permanent homes in Detroit − but HUD plans to divert funds to short-term solutions
~ Congress once fought to limit a president’s war powers − more than 50 years later, its successors are less willing to assert their authority
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter