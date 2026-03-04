Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pollution, noise and climate stress all pose a serious threat to heart health

By Arce Domingo Relloso, Profesora en Ciencia de Datos en Biotecnología, IE University
Pablo Juan-Salvadores, Coordinador Técnico Unidad de Investigación Cardiovascular, Hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro, Vigo. Grupo de Investigación Cardiovascular, Instituto de Investigaciones Sanitarias Galicia Sur (IIS Galicia Sur), SERGAS-UVIGO, Vigo, España., Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Galicia Sur
In an unprecedented collaboration, the European Society of Cardiology, the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association and the World Heart Federation have issued a joint statement calling for immediate action against environmental stressors – pollution, noise, climate stress – to reduce cardiovascular mortality.

The article, which was published simultaneously in the European Heart Journal and other leading publications, warns that we must address climate change and pollution…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
