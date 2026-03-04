Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

That cosy candle? It’s also polluting the air you’re breathing

By Karin Rosenkilde Laursen, Postdoctoral fellow in Public Health, Aarhus University
During the winter months, when days are short and cold and nights are long and dark, creating a warm and cosy indoor atmosphere can feel especially important.

Where I live in Denmark, around 75% of the population burns candles two or more times a week, and 34% use them daily during the winter months.

In fact, Denmark is often said to be the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Most plastic waste is contaminated – our new ‘nano’ recycling tech embraces this messy reality
~ Iraq: Ensure accountability for killing of women’s rights activist Yanar Mohammed
~ Commercial flights will be your best way out of Middle East, Wong tells stranded Australians
~ Is legal uncertainty softly killing remote-work innovation?
~ The novel that changed my mind – ten experts share a perspective‑shifting read
~ South Korea: Conviction of woman seeking abortion exposes government failure to guarantee access to vital healthcare
~ Uzbekistan's Domestic Violence Reforms Fall Short
~ Australian economy picks up speed, but managing inflation and rates is getting harder
~ Israel’s ‘Iron Beam’: why laser weapons are no longer science fiction
~ US Sanctions Rwandan Army, Commanders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter