Human Rights Observatory

Commercial flights will be your best way out of Middle East, Wong tells stranded Australians

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government has deployed six “crisis response” teams to the Middle East to help deal with the overload caused by the huge number of Australians stranded.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
