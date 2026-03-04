Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is legal uncertainty softly killing remote-work innovation?

By Kseniya Navazhylava, Associate Professor, Audencia
Flex work is proving a nightmare for HR managers in France. A new study carried out in Kazakhstan offers insight for negotiating the grey areas of “telework” legislation.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
