The novel that changed my mind – ten experts share a perspective‑shifting read
By Anneliese Hodge, PhD Candidate, Ecotoxicology, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Athol Williams, Lecturer in Management, University of Oxford
Cecilia Benaglia, Associate Professor, School of Modern Languages & Applied Linguistics, University of Limerick
Edward Ademolu, Lecturer in Cultural Competency, King's College London
Lillian Hingley, Postdoctoral Researcher in English Literature, University of Oxford
Miranda Jane Mourby, PhD Candidate, Law, University of Sheffield
Paul Giladi, Reader in Philosophy in the School of History, Religions and Philosophies, SOAS, University of London
Richard Sulley, Senior Research Fellow, Sustainability Policy, University of Sheffield
Sarah Moth-Lund Christensen, Academic Fellow in AI and In/equality, University of Sheffield
Sarah Olive, Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
For World Book Day, we asked ten academic experts to share a work of fiction that has challenged their assumptions and changed their thinking in a lasting way.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 4, 2026