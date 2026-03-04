Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The novel that changed my mind – ten experts share a perspective‑shifting read

By Anneliese Hodge, PhD Candidate, Ecotoxicology, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Athol Williams, Lecturer in Management, University of Oxford
Cecilia Benaglia, Associate Professor, School of Modern Languages & Applied Linguistics, University of Limerick
Edward Ademolu, Lecturer in Cultural Competency, King's College London
Lillian Hingley, Postdoctoral Researcher in English Literature, University of Oxford
Miranda Jane Mourby, PhD Candidate, Law, University of Sheffield
Paul Giladi, Reader in Philosophy in the School of History, Religions and Philosophies, SOAS, University of London
Richard Sulley, Senior Research Fellow, Sustainability Policy, University of Sheffield
Sarah Moth-Lund Christensen, Academic Fellow in AI and In/equality, University of Sheffield
Sarah Olive, Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
For World Book Day, we asked ten academic experts to share a work of fiction that has challenged their assumptions and changed their thinking in a lasting way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Commercial flights will be your best way out of Middle East, Wong tells stranded Australians
~ Is legal uncertainty softly killing remote-work innovation?
~ South Korea: Conviction of woman seeking abortion exposes government failure to guarantee access to vital healthcare
~ Uzbekistan's Domestic Violence Reforms Fall Short
~ Australian economy picks up speed, but managing inflation and rates is getting harder
~ Israel’s ‘Iron Beam’: why laser weapons are no longer science fiction
~ US Sanctions Rwandan Army, Commanders
~ AI could help us more accurately screen for breast cancer – new research
~ Too many Indigenous women are killed by domestic violence. They are more than just numbers
~ ‘I want someone submissive’: Married At First Sight gives the manosphere a prime time slot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter