Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Conviction of woman seeking abortion exposes government failure to guarantee access to vital healthcare

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s conviction of a woman who had an abortion later in pregnancy, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Sarah Brooks said: “Abortion is essential healthcare and a human right under international human rights law and standards – it is not a crime. Today’s ruling highlights the impossible position pregnant people and medical providers are […] The post South Korea: Conviction of woman seeking abortion exposes government failure to guarantee access to vital healthcare appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
