Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan's Domestic Violence Reforms Fall Short

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women walk past a fountain in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 6, 2023. © 2023 Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik via AP Photo Three years after Uzbekistan criminalized domestic violence, data shows that for women progress is too slow. Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, the government should recommit to enforcing laws that protect women and ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence.In a December 2025 report, the International Partnership for Human Rights noted important legal reforms but found serious gaps in implementation. These include Uzbekistan’s continued…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Conviction of woman seeking abortion exposes government failure to guarantee access to vital healthcare
~ Australian economy picks up speed, but managing inflation and rates is getting harder
~ Israel’s ‘Iron Beam’: why laser weapons are no longer science fiction
~ US Sanctions Rwandan Army, Commanders
~ AI could help us more accurately screen for breast cancer – new research
~ Too many Indigenous women are killed by domestic violence. They are more than just numbers
~ ‘I want someone submissive’: Married At First Sight gives the manosphere a prime time slot
~ ‘She made us feel comfortable’: how trusting and safe pharmacy services improve First Nations health
~ We discovered lethal new fungal diseases in wild Australian reptiles. It’s time to act fast
~ Mourning, celebration and a divided legacy: why the death of Ali Khamenei reverberates far beyond Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter