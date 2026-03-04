Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s ‘Iron Beam’: why laser weapons are no longer science fiction

By James Dwyer, Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
‘Directed energy weapons’ are a cheap way to hit a lot of targets – and militaries around the world are taking notice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian economy picks up speed, but managing inflation and rates is getting harder
~ US Sanctions Rwandan Army, Commanders
~ AI could help us more accurately screen for breast cancer – new research
~ Too many Indigenous women are killed by domestic violence. They are more than just numbers
~ ‘I want someone submissive’: Married At First Sight gives the manosphere a prime time slot
~ ‘She made us feel comfortable’: how trusting and safe pharmacy services improve First Nations health
~ We discovered lethal new fungal diseases in wild Australian reptiles. It’s time to act fast
~ Mourning, celebration and a divided legacy: why the death of Ali Khamenei reverberates far beyond Iran
~ In a heatwave, a cool library or shopping centre is a lifeline. Do we need more climate shelters?
~ Russia wanted a new world order. This wasn’t the one it had in mind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter