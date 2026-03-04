Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Sanctions Rwandan Army, Commanders

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – The United States government on March 2, 2026, announced sanctions on Rwanda’s military and four senior commanders because of their support for the abusive M23 armed group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today. The sanctions have wide-reaching implications for business, financial, arms, equipment, and other transactions with the Rwandan army, the Rwanda Defence Force.The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control stated that Rwanda’s military “is actively supporting, training, and fighting alongside the [M23],” an “armed group responsible…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
