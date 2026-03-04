Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI could help us more accurately screen for breast cancer – new research

By Carolyn Nickson, Principal Research Fellow, Cancer Elimination Collaboration, University of Sydney; The University of Melbourne
Bruce Mann, Professor of Surgery, Specialist Breast Surgeon, The University of Melbourne
At least 20,000 Australian women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. And more than 3,300 die from the disease.

To save women’s lives, we need to detect breast cancer early. Breast screening, which halves women’s risk of dying from breast cancer, is key…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Sanctions Rwandan Army, Commanders
~ Too many Indigenous women are killed by domestic violence. They are more than just numbers
~ ‘I want someone submissive’: Married At First Sight gives the manosphere a prime time slot
~ ‘She made us feel comfortable’: how trusting and safe pharmacy services improve First Nations health
~ We discovered lethal new fungal diseases in wild Australian reptiles. It’s time to act fast
~ Mourning, celebration and a divided legacy: why the death of Ali Khamenei reverberates far beyond Iran
~ In a heatwave, a cool library or shopping centre is a lifeline. Do we need more climate shelters?
~ Russia wanted a new world order. This wasn’t the one it had in mind
~ The US-Israel attack on Iran paints NZ foreign policy into a corner
~ If you win most literary prizes, you pay tax. If you win The Block, you don’t. How is this fair?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter