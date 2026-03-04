Too many Indigenous women are killed by domestic violence. They are more than just numbers
By Kyllie Cripps, Director Monash Indigenous Studies Centre, CI ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence against Women (CEVAW), School of Philosophical, Historical & International Studies (SOPHIS), School of Social Sciences (SOSS), Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Marlene Longbottom, Associate Professor, Indigenous Education & Research Centre, James Cook University
This article contains references to and the names of people who are now deceased.
Australia’s latest homicide data lay bare a grim reality for Indigenous women: lethal domestic violence is not abating.
The Australian Institute of Criminology’s report confirms what communities have long known – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are killed at rates up to six times higher than non-Indigenous women, overwhelmingly by intimate partners…
© The Conversation
