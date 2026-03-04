Tolerance.ca
We discovered lethal new fungal diseases in wild Australian reptiles. It’s time to act fast

By Shelly Butcher, PhD candidate in Wildlife Disease, The University of Queensland
Laura Grogan, Senior Lecturer in Wildlife Science, The University of Queensland
When a coastal carpet python was brought into a wildlife hospital in South East Queensland in August 2024, vets were confronted with something they didn’t recognise. The python had damaged scales, crusted lesions across its body and a mysterious fungal infection that defied explanation.

When the results from skin tests came back, they revealed snake fungal disease, caused by Ophidiomyces ophidiicola, an emerging fungal pathogen linked to snake declines overseas. This was the first confirmed report in free-ranging…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
