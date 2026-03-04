In a heatwave, a cool library or shopping centre is a lifeline. Do we need more climate shelters?
By Abby Mellick Lopes, Professor, Social Design, Faculty of Design and Society, University of Technology Sydney
Cameron Tonkinwise, Professor, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Louise McKenzie, Postdoctoral research fellow, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
On a hot or smoky day, a shopping centre or library can offer refuge. We need to design climate havens with the warming future in mind.
