If you win most literary prizes, you pay tax. If you win The Block, you don’t. How is this fair?
By Alice Grundy, Visiting Fellow, School of Literature, Language and Linguistics, Australian National University
When Goorie and Koori poet Evelyn Araluen won last week’s $100,000 Victorian Prize for Literature, along with the $25,000 Indigenous Writing prize, she called on the Australian government to change the way it taxes arts prizes.
Araluen won for her poetry collection, The Rot, described by the judges as “a work of remarkable poetic intelligence; formally bold, emotionally exacting and politically uncompromising.” Out of her $125,000 prize money, Araluen,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 3rd 2026