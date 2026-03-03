Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If you win most literary prizes, you pay tax. If you win The Block, you don’t. How is this fair?

By Alice Grundy, Visiting Fellow, School of Literature, Language and Linguistics, Australian National University
When Goorie and Koori poet Evelyn Araluen won last week’s $100,000 Victorian Prize for Literature, along with the $25,000 Indigenous Writing prize, she called on the Australian government to change the way it taxes arts prizes.

Araluen won for her poetry collection, The Rot, described by the judges as “a work of remarkable poetic intelligence; formally bold, emotionally exacting and politically uncompromising.” Out of her $125,000 prize money, Araluen,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
