Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US State Revokes Gender-Affirming Identification

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Transgender and LGBTQ rights flags sit on the desks of legislators in the Kansas House chamber in Topeka, February 19, 2026. © 2026 John Hanna/AP Photo Across the state of Kansas, transgender people are receiving letters informing them that their driver’s licenses are invalid following the passage of a law that invalidates birth certificates and driver’s licenses that do not reflect the bearer’s sex assigned at birth.The law also prohibits transgender people from using bathrooms and facilities inconsistent with their sex assigned at birth in all public buildings,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
