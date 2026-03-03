Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pacific Islands: World’s First Regional Guidance on Climate Relocation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Boy on a boat in the mangroves near the village of Walande, Malaita Province, Solomon Islands. © 2025 Cyril Eberle for Human Rights Watch Pacific Island governments on March 4, 2026, launched the world’s first regional guide to address climate-related relocation grounded in human rights principles. As Pacific leaders gather for a three-day convening in Nadi, Fiji, they have an opportunity to pair this landmark guidance with the financial and technical support needed to implement it. The Pacific Regional Guidance on Planned Relocation adapts global standards on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US State Revokes Gender-Affirming Identification
~ Arrowhead points found in Central Asia could prove the existence of ‘Homo sapiens’ 80,000 years ago
~ Why the U.S. is unlikely to curtail China’s dominance over critical minerals
~ Why doesn’t travel insurance cover war?
~ Far-right ‘gangster morality’ and the search for meaning: why you should read Camus
~ How to live a long and healthy life, according to the ancients
~ AI has powerful uses for First Nations oral cultural knowledge. Here’s how
~ ‘Silky’ doesn’t mean it’s made from silk – how confusing textile language can harm the environment
~ What is the Strait of Hormuz, and why does its closure matter so much to the global economy?
~ CIA agents successfully executed a plan for regime change in Iran in 1953 – but Trump hasn’t revealed any signs of a plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter