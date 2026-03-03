Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the U.S. is unlikely to curtail China’s dominance over critical minerals

By Craig Anthony Johnson, Professor of Politics, University of Guelph
China accounts for more than 80 per cent of global battery production. It’s highly unlikely the U.S. can reduce China’s role in the production and processing of critical minerals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
