Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Far-right ‘gangster morality’ and the search for meaning: why you should read Camus

By Matthew Sharpe, Associate Professor in Philosophy, Australian Catholic University
Philosopher and writer Albert Camus defined gangster morality as ‘an inexhaustible round of triumph and revenge, defeat and resentment’. Sound familiar?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
