‘Silky’ doesn’t mean it’s made from silk – how confusing textile language can harm the environment
By Rebecca Van Amber, Senior Lecturer in Fashion & Textiles, RMIT University
Pia Interlandi, Associate Professor of Creative Practice, School of Design and the Built Environment, Curtin University
Brands can imply a product inherits the cultural value of silk – even when the fibre itself is fossil-fuel derived or heavily chemically processed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 3rd 2026