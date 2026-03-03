Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Severe irritability in teens can be reduced by daily doses of vitamins and minerals – new research

By Julia J Rucklidge, Professor of Psychology, University of Canterbury
Angela Sherwin, PhD Candidate in Nutrition, University of Canterbury
Joseph Boden, Professor of Psychology, Director of the Christchurch Health and Development Study, University of Otago
Roger Mulder, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Otago
Irritability is one of the most common and distressing problems teenagers and their families face.

Its main symptom is an excessive reaction to negative emotional stimuli, resulting in temper outbursts and severe irritable mood.

While current treatment options such as psychotherapy and medications are helpful for some, they can be inaccessible or poorly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
