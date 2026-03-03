Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World’s biggest astronomy camera seeks to answer pressing questions about the universe

By Joshua Weston, PhD Candidate, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen's University Belfast
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has started releasing its first discoveries: including supernovae, variable stars and asteroids, which will from now on be discovered at an astonishing rate as it begins its Legacy Survey of Space and Time, a ten-year survey probing the deepest reaches of the universe.

During the course of this survey, astronomers around the globe will seek to answer some of the most pressing questions about the nature of our world.

To the naked eye, the night sky seems like a static…




© The Conversation
