Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Late deciders, higher turnout: what the Gorton and Denton byelection taught us about voters

By Hannah Bunting, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative British Politics and Co-director of The Elections Centre, University of Exeter
Jessica C. Smith, Associate Professor, University of Southampton
Lotte Hargrave, Lecturer in Quantitative Political Science, University of Manchester
Hannah Spencer’s win in the Gorton and Denton parliamentary byelection was a momentous victory for the Green party. The party’s first-ever byelection win overturned a large Labour majority and put the general election winners into third place, behind Reform UK.

The Greens are eager to position it as a sign of things to come, particularly in the May elections. Here’s what voter trends in Gorton and Denton can tell us…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Arrowhead marks found in Central Asia could prove the existence of ‘Homo sapiens’ 80,000 years ago
~ From Anthropic to Iran: Who sets the limits on AI’s use in war and surveillance?
~ China set to suffer from turmoil in the Middle East, but it stands to benefit long term
~ Who – or what – will replace Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei
~ World’s biggest astronomy camera seeks to answer pressing questions about the universe
~ Wet winter, hot summer? What ‘climate whiplash’ means for the UK
~ Blasted out at 20 times the force of gravity: what ejection from a fighter jet does to the body
~ When your eyelids become a cinema screen: what strobing light reveals about the brain
~ Dog attacks keep happening in NZ. Why hasn’t the law kept up?
~ Conflict in the Middle East makes official economic forecasts immediately out of date
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter