Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why science GCSEs matter more than we think in a post-truth age

By Sophie Bartlett, Research Associate in Administrative Data Research Wales, Cardiff University
Chris Taylor, Academic Director, Cardiff University Social Sciences Research Park (SPARK), Cardiff University
Concerns about living in a “post-truth” society – where evidence struggles to compete with misinformation, ideology and emotion – are now familiar. From vaccine hesitancy to climate change denial, public debates increasingly hinge not on a lack of information, but on how people judge evidence, expertise and uncertainty.

These concerns are often framed as a problem of facts. But a deeper issue may be at play – whether people have the skills to weigh competing claims, understand uncertainty and decide what counts as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
