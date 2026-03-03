Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public defender shortage is leading to hundreds of criminal cases being dismissed

By Georges Naufal, Associate Research Scientist, Public Policy Research Institute, Texas A&M University
Emily Naiser, Associate research scientist, Texas A&M University
The Oregon Supreme Court on Feb. 5, 2026, issued a ruling that will have a wide impact. More than 1,400 criminal cases had to be dismissed, the justices ruled, due to lack of adequate counsel available for defendants.

Like other states, Oregon must provide defendants with legal representation if they cannot afford attorneys on their own. But Oregon has less…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
