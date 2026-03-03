Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warships as diplomats: how the South African Navy is tasked with building ties with other nations

By André Wessels, Senior Professor (Emeritus) and Research Fellow, Department of History, University of the Free State
A naval exercise off the South African coast in January 2026, dubbed Will for Peace and involving the warships of South Africa, China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran, elicited international and domestic controversy. It also contributed to a further souring of relations between South Africa and the US.

Under…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What oil, stocks and bonds are telling us about the Iran conflict and how long it might last
~ Why science GCSEs matter more than we think in a post-truth age
~ Hay fever season is coming – here’s how to get ahead of symptoms
~ From kneecap necklaces to umbilical cord keepsakes: the risks of keeping and consuming human tissue
~ Stressed out by politics? You’re not imagining it, and research shows that social media is largely to blame
~ Formerly incarcerated Black men say they’re ‘doing OK’ while trying to cope with depression and PTSD
~ Are heroes born or made? Role models and training can prepare ordinary people to take heroic action
~ A Plan B for space? On the risks of concentrating national space power in private hands
~ The inspiring and tragic story of Mabel Stark, America’s most famous female tiger trainer
~ Welcome to the ‘gray zone’ − home to nefarious international acts that fall short of outright conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS