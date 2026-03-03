Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Obesity is on the rise in Africa: 5 essential reads on what to do

By Wale Fatade, Commissioning Editor: Nigeria, The Conversation
Obesity – which the World Health Organization classifies as a disease – is not just an individual issue; it is shaped by the systems people live in. Research shows that urbanisation, economic status and food marketing strategies, for example, play a role along with more personal factors.

More than 890 million adults were living with obesity worldwide…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
