A 2,850-year-old mass grave in Serbia reveals a shift in prehistoric violence
By Barry Molloy, Associate Professor, School of Archaeology, University College Dublin
Linda Fibiger, Programme Co-Director MSc in Human Osteoarchaeology, University of Edinburgh
The earliest mass graves in Europe date back just over 7,000 years. They reveal brutal evidence for violence beyond the simple act of killing. The motives for these events are probably diverse but consistently highlight an intention to kill large numbers of enemies across sex and age ranges.
Our study of a 2,850-year-old massacre and resulting mass grave at Gomolava (modern day Serbia) shows the nature of mass killings evolving. Comprised mostly of women and girls, the grave suggests a shift in prehistoric…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 3rd 2026