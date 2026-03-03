Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do leaders go to war when it could damage their own people too?

By Becky Alexis-Martin, Lecturer in Peace Studies and International Development, University of Bradford
Why do people start wars even though it hurts their country too – and they might lose?

Grace, 9, Belfast

Before governments, countries and writing, there was war. People have always fought with each other. Archaeologists have discovered skeletons with weapon injuries that are over 10,000 years old.

Wars are very serious because they hurt people and the environment. They happen for many different reasons, and each war is different. People who start wars often think that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
