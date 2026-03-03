Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can flashing light alter your mind? The science of stroboscopic stimulation

By Katie Edwards, Commissioning Editor, Health + Medicine and Host of Strange Health podcast, The Conversation
Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Light therapy sounds wholesome. Clean. Almost pastoral. Sit in front of a lamp. Feel better.

In our latest episode of the Strange Health podcast, we discovered that it can also mean strapping on a flashing mask and watching your own brain generate kaleidoscopic hallucinations behind closed eyelids.

The spark for this episode was a stroboscopic light device called the Lumenate Nova, promoted on social media…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s economy is picking up, but hasn’t reached a turning point yet – economist
~ Reinterpreting ‘awe’: why cross-cultural emotional intelligence needs to be handled with care
~ Too close to Trump: How Indonesian President Prabowo gambles sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval
~ Donald Trump campaigned against ‘endless wars’. So why is he risking another one in Iran?
~ Türkiye: Leading Opponent of Erdoğan on Trial
~ Inside Bangladesh’s Rohingya camps where fire continues to shape the existence of refugees
~ The 2026 Adelaide Biennial, titled Yield Strength, requires slow looking and quiet consideration
~ Why surging oil prices are a shock for the global economy – but not yet a crisis
~ International law or ‘might is right’? Australia’s choice on Iran and other conflicts
~ Is Australia’s scorched earth baiting program actually paving the way for fire ant invasion?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter