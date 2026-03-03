Tolerance.ca
Too close to Trump: How Indonesian President Prabowo gambles sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval

By Karina Utami Dewi, Dosen Jurusan Hubungan Internasional, Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII) Yogyakarta
The Indonesian public has grown increasingly uneasy with President Prabowo Subianto’s foreign policy pivot toward the United States. From Indonesia’s decision to join the Board of Peace (BoP) initiated by Donald Trump to the signing of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) on February 19, 2026, the trajectory is clear:…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
