Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Leading Opponent of Erdoğan on Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ekrem İmamoğlu in front of the courthouse in Istanbul, Türkiye where he received his official mandate to serve a second five-year term as Istanbul mayor after winning the March 31, 2024 municipal election, April 3, 2024. © 2024 Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images The Istanbul mayor and main opposition Republican People’s Party presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu will stand trial on March 9 as the central defendant in a politically motivated mass corruption prosecution of 407 defendants which raises serious fair trial concernsThe case is the culmination of a 17-month…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
