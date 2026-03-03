The 2026 Adelaide Biennial, titled Yield Strength, requires slow looking and quiet consideration
By Catherine Speck, Emerita Professor, Art History and Curatorship, Adelaide University
These are troubled and changing times – a view of the zeitgeist that permeates Yield Strength, the 2026 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art.
The stresses and anxieties navigated on a daily basis include political extremism, challenges to social cohesion, ecological collapse, the enduring effects of colonialism, and social and economic inequality.
Yield strength is also a technical term. Taken from engineering, yield strength refers to the maximum stress a material can withstand before starting to break down.
But as the exhibition’s curator Ellie Buttrose explains…
- Monday, March 2nd 2026