Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A court has drawn a clear line on antisemitic hate speech. Here’s what it said

By Jeremie M Bracka, Law Lecturer and Transitional Justice Academic, RMIT University
The case in Victoria is among the first to rule on religious vilification at protests. It reckons with some of the nation’s most hotly-debated questions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran’s targeting of airport, ports and hotels in reaction to US strikes has forced Gulf nations onto front lines of a war they want no part in
~ What is black sesame? Is it really the new matcha? An expert explains
~ Jimpa lovingly follows in the tradition of artwork about fathers who came out of the closet
~ The future remains bleak for corals – but not all reefs are doomed
~ Does regime change ever work? History tells us long-term consequences are often disastrous
~ You know you’re alive with Simon Burke in full flight on stage in The Elocution of Benjamin Franklin
~ Why do some of us vividly remember dreams and others say they ‘don’t dream’?
~ Paramount acquires Warner Bros Discovery in mega deal: the winners, losers and Trump’s man in the middle
~ Laos: Investigate Prominent Dissident’s Death
~ Open justice no more: how Victoria’s courts are stopping journalists from doing their jobs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter