What is black sesame? Is it really the new matcha? An expert explains

By Evangeline Mantzioris, Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, Adelaide University
Black sesame is the latest plant-based product to go viral, with its appealing colour and nutty taste.

Social media is full of claims these dark sesame seeds are better for you than the white ones. They’re said to be better at reducing your blood sugar levels, risk of heart disease, and even reversing grey…The Conversation


