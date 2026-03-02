Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why do some of us vividly remember dreams and others say they ‘don’t dream’?

By Yaqoot Fatima, Professor of Sleep Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Danielle Wilson, Research Fellow and Sleep Scientist at the Thompson Institute, University of the Sunshine Coast
Nisreen Aouira, Research Program Manager, Let's Yarn About Sleep, Thompson Institute, University of the Sunshine Coast
Some people are naturally better at recalling their dreams. Others worry they’re not getting quality sleep if they can’t remember their dreams. Here’s the science.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
