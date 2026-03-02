Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Laos: Investigate Prominent Dissident’s Death

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The late Sisay Luangmonda (widely known by his social media name Bao Mor Khaen). © Private (Bangkok) – Lao authorities should urgently and impartially investigate the suspicious death of an outspoken critic of the government and appropriately prosecute those responsible, Human Rights Watch said today.On February 20, 2026, the body of Sisay Luangmonda, widely known by his social media name Bao Mor Khaen, 32, was found on a roadside in Hadxayfong district, outside the capital, Vientiane, four days after his family reported to local authorities that he was missing. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
