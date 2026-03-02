Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon/Israel: Civilians at Grave Risk of Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A damaged building is on fire after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik, March 2, 2026. © 2026 AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Civilians are at grave risk of abuse as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Human Rights Watch said today. In the early hours of March 2, 2026, Hezbollah fired rockets and drones into northern Israel, after which the Israeli military carried over 70 strikes across Lebanon, including on southern and eastern Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing at least 52 people, injuring…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
