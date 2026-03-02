Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU Court Rebukes Hungary Over Radio License Cancellation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Employees of the Hungarian radio station Klubrádió work at its headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, February 6, 2025. © 2025 Bernadett Szabo/Reuters In an important judgment for media freedom, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on February 26 ruled that Hungary violated EU law when it stripped independent radio station Klubrádió of its FM frequency in 2021. The court found that Hungarian authorities used disproportionate and discriminatory grounds in refusing to renew the station’s license and excluding it from a subsequent tender. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
