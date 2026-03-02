Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Housing Activist Killed in South Africa

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A memorial service for Zweli ‘Khabazela’ Mkhize, activist and treasurer of Abahlali baseMjondolo’s (AbM) eNkanini branch in Gauteng, South Africa, February 19, 2026. © 2026 Noma Masiko-Mpaka/Human Rights Watch Two unknown assailants shot and killed housing rights activist Zweli ‘Khabazela’ Mkhize on February 12. Treasurer of the eNkanini branch of Abahlali baseMjondolo, a shack dwellers' movement that has faced significant threats and violence from both state and non-state actors, Mkhize was killed while visiting a friend near Midrand in Johannesburg.Abahlali…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
