Amanda Seyfried nails bits of the 1700s Manchester accent in The Testament of Ann Lee – a linguist explains how we know

By Danielle Turton, Senior Lecturer in Sociolinguistics, Lancaster University
Imagine time-travelling to Manchester, England in the late 1700s. What do you think people would sound like?

That’s the challenge facing Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee: portraying a working-class Mancunian accent from three centuries ago.

When historical linguists reconstruct past speech, it is an interpretative process. It relies on…The Conversation


Read complete article

