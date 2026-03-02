Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s gender pay gap is narrowing – and the public spotlight seems to be helping

By Leonora Risse, Associate Professor in Economics, Queensland University of Technology
Since 2024, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has been publishing the gender pay gaps of Australia’s largest companies. Now, we have enough data to make some meaningful comparisons – and this public spotlight seems to be paying off.

Today, the agency released its latest employer gender pay gaps report. Drawing on this data, my calculations show the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon/Israel: Civilians at Grave Risk of Abuse
~ EU Court Rebukes Hungary Over Radio License Cancellation
~ Housing Activist Killed in South Africa
~ Amanda Seyfried nails bits of the 1700s Manchester accent in The Testament of Ann Lee – a linguist explains how we know
~ Can the 2026 FIFA World Cup still be a force for global unity?
~ As Canada’s Mark Carney heads to Australia, how did he become the darling of the global anti-Trump movement?
~ Emptying bins and photocopying: nurses’ skills are too often wasted in general practice
~ Westeros, Wes Anderson and Sabrina Carpenter meeting the Muppets: what to watch in March
~ Australians scorn this fish once adored by monks and kings
~ ‘A shadow on your art’: how do First Nations and culturally diverse authors feel about representation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter