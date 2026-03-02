Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Westeros, Wes Anderson and Sabrina Carpenter meeting the Muppets: what to watch in March

By Corey Martin, Lecturer/Podcast Producer, Swinburne University of Technology
Jessica Ford, Senior Lecturer in Media, Adelaide University
Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Liz Giuffre, Associate Professor in Media, University of Technology Sydney
Oscar Bloomfield, PhD Candidate in Film Studies, Deakin University
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Roger Dawkins, Associate Dean, Teaching and Learning, School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
From new releases to rediscovered classics, this month’s streaming list is brimming with both spectacle and nostalgia.

We see a pared-back return to the world of Game of Thrones, a glossy portrayal of one of America’s most high-profile romances, some bingeable courtroom drama, and the welcome reappearance of the much-loved Muppet Show.

Add in a distinctly Australian shark survival thriller and you’ve got plenty to pad out the long, warm evenings.


A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms


HBO Max

At first glance, A Knight of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
