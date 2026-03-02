Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians scorn this fish once adored by monks and kings

By Paul Humphries, Associate Professor in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Katie Doyle, Freshwater Ecologist, Charles Sturt University
In many parts of Europe, the common carp is a prized table fish. But the common carp (Cyprinus carpio) is arguably Australia’s most vilified fish. Nicknamed the “river rabbit” for its prolific breeding, carp is blamed for degrading rivers, lakes and billabongs.

Despite its popularity overseas, and among catch-and-release anglers and koi enthusiasts, carp in Australian rivers cause significant damage to aquatic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
