Primary care prevents health problems from becoming more expensive – why doesn’t NZ fund it properly?
By Dylan A Mordaunt, Research Fellow, Faculty of Education, Health, and Psychological Sciences, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington; Flinders University; The University of Melbourne
NZ’s primary care model rewards volume over complexity. Properly funding high-need patients would make the system safer and more sustainable.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 2nd 2026