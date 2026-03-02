Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Authorities must investigate brutal attack on constitutional lawyer and political activists

By Amnesty International
Responding to the brutal attack in Harare on Professor Lovemore Madhuku, the leader of the opposition National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), and several other political activists on March 1, by armed men in full view of the police, Amnesty International Zimbabwe’s Executive Director, Lucia Masuka, said: “Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Effort Manono, and other activists from his […] The post Zimbabwe: Authorities must investigate brutal attack on constitutional lawyer and political activists appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
